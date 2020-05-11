KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has put the return of teachers to work on hold.

The National Department of Basic Education had planned to have school management teams and principal to be back at school on 11 May and the rest of the teachers back on 18 May.

However, the KZN education department says due to unforeseen circumstances, it had to postpone the reopening.

Lester Kiewit who is standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to MEC for education on KZN Kwazi Mshengu about their decision not to reopen.

We all agree that the schools must reopen but we have non-negotiables that must be put in place. Kwazi Mshengu, KZN education MEC

Once the non-negotiable s are put in place we don't see any challenges with teachers returning to schools. Kwazi Mshengu, KZN education MEC

On the other hand, the National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) says its members will not be returning to work due to lack of protocols from the department.

It would appear that nothing much happened from the day office doors were closed until the day the minister made the announcement and then everybody started jumping into action and nothing much was done. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

We can't have our members put their lives on the line simply because someone didn't write a circular. This should have been in place already. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

Listen to the full interview below...