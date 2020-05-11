KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has put the return of teachers to work on hold.
The National Department of Basic Education had planned to have school management teams and principal to be back at school on 11 May and the rest of the teachers back on 18 May.
However, the KZN education department says due to unforeseen circumstances, it had to postpone the reopening.
Lester Kiewit who is standing in for Clement Manyathela, speaks to MEC for education on KZN Kwazi Mshengu about their decision not to reopen.
We all agree that the schools must reopen but we have non-negotiables that must be put in place.Kwazi Mshengu, KZN education MEC
Once the non-negotiable s are put in place we don't see any challenges with teachers returning to schools.Kwazi Mshengu, KZN education MEC
On the other hand, the National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) says its members will not be returning to work due to lack of protocols from the department.
It would appear that nothing much happened from the day office doors were closed until the day the minister made the announcement and then everybody started jumping into action and nothing much was done.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation
We can't have our members put their lives on the line simply because someone didn't write a circular. This should have been in place already.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
UPDATE: Record 17,257 tests for a 24-hour cycle, 8 more deaths reported
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 10,015.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown
National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius.Read More
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.Read More
Gauteng government to take COVID-19 testing to malls and shopping centres
Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali gives details of the briefing by Premier David Makhura on the province's statistics.Read More