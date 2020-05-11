Why are SA's bonds so cheap?
South African bonds are extremely cheap, and trade at higher levels than other countries with worse credit ratings.
On the line to The Money Show is Mike Keenan.
There was a bit of an Armageddon taking place towards the end of the first quarter. People were getting out of emerging markets, bonds in general, so South Africa fell victim to that. Then of course we got downgraded by Moody's. We were subsequently ejected from the World Government Bond Index. So everything was going pear-shaped for the bond market towards the end of March. But then a couple of interesting things happened. The Reserve Bank stepped up to the plate and said they were going to start to buy bonds - so that helped to ease fears.Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa
We've seen people coming back into the market- particularly the banks. The banks now own basically a fifth of the bond market, which is a record high.Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa
We have got a relatively well diversified bond market. We are well-owned by foreign investors because we have very liquid markets. So people like to play in our markets.Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
More from Business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.Read More
How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?
Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.Read More
How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.Read More
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'
CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times.Read More
Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
How Covid-19 should impact the way you manage risk in your business
The way businesses approach risk management is becoming critical, says Saloshni Pillay, Head of Global Markets Sales & Structuring at Absa Corporate & Investment Banking.Read More
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms
Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school?Read More
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together'
''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined."Read More