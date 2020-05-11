Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months ‘State of Disaster’ Covid-19 Special
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University
Today at 21:05
Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Minister Lindiwe Zulu
Totsie Memela
Today at 22:05
Show Opener
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky - Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
11 May 2020 6:37 PM
by
Tags:
Bonds
Absa
South African Bonds
COVID-19
Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

South African bonds are extremely cheap, and trade at higher levels than other countries with worse credit ratings.

On the line to The Money Show is Mike Keenan.

There was a bit of an Armageddon taking place towards the end of the first quarter. People were getting out of emerging markets, bonds in general, so South Africa fell victim to that. Then of course we got downgraded by Moody's. We were subsequently ejected from the World Government Bond Index. So everything was going pear-shaped for the bond market towards the end of March. But then a couple of interesting things happened. The Reserve Bank stepped up to the plate and said they were going to start to buy bonds - so that helped to ease fears.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

We've seen people coming back into the market- particularly the banks. The banks now own basically a fifth of the bond market, which is a record high.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

We have got a relatively well diversified bond market. We are well-owned by foreign investors because we have very liquid markets. So people like to play in our markets.

Michael Keenan, currency strategist - Absa

Listen to the full interview below.

11 May 2020 6:37 PM
by
Tags:
Bonds
Absa
South African Bonds
COVID-19

