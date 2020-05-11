Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Youngsters in Langa, Cape Town, are going the extra mile to serve their community during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The team uses second-hand bicycles to deliver food to residents for only R9.
The delivery request to Cloudy Deliveries are made telephonically and the team has eight members aged 17 and 19.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi about the business.
Some of the residents know the boys in Langa so it is not a problem there. We also got to but t-shirts so people can see we are a legit business.Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries
We have eight bicycles and the community has received us very well.Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries
We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic.Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide.Read More
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More
'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'
M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More
NHA want closed horse racing to be allowed during level 4 lockdown
National Horseracing Authority CEO Vee Moodley says the racing would be for only 65 people spread between a four kilometre radius.Read More
[LISTEN] SA anti-human trafficking hotline records increase in call volumes
A21 hotline manager Rene Hanekom encourages parents to read to the organisation's parent guide so they can protect their children.Read More