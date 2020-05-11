Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9

Youngsters in Langa, Cape Town, are going the extra mile to serve their community during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The team uses second-hand bicycles to deliver food to residents for only R9.

The delivery request to Cloudy Deliveries are made telephonically and the team has eight members aged 17 and 19.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi about the business.

Some of the residents know the boys in Langa so it is not a problem there. We also got to but t-shirts so people can see we are a legit business. Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries

We have eight bicycles and the community has received us very well. Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries

We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic. Colin Mkosi, Co-founder - Cloudy Deliveries

