How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?
Even before the Covid-29 pandemic, South Africa had growing inequality within societies.
Dr Martyn Davies, the MD of emerging markets and Africa and dean of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte Africa, believes this inequality will grow much faster.
This, as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.
The key thing is countries that have been most successful at managing the Covid-crisis are the most inclusive countries - think Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Norway, Denmark.
Typically smaller type countries with highly effective states, high digital literacy, a highly educated population compared to others - and the state is very accountable to its citizenry
All those factors combined - if those are aligned we have very inclusive society.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
Crises reveal fragility.
It's times like now that you see many states are struggling to cope - particularly those that were highly unequal to begin with.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
The impact will be amplified for developing countries.Dr Martyn Davies - Deloitte
