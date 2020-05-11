Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) in KwaZulu-Natal says it is unhappy with a decision to re-open two hospitals that were closed in April after staff and patients tested positive for COVID-19 and that it is premature.

Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti and St Augustine's Hospital in Durban had closed their doors after reporting a number of cases.

RELATED: KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday

The union has raised a series of concerns around the safety of staff and says there has been no transparency as to what caused the outbreak of infections.

KZN provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that to date organised labour have not been given the outcome of an investigation into the cause of the outbreak.

That report that was going to come from these investigators was going to tell all of us what went wrong in that hospital so that whatever that was not done properly will be corrected moving forward. Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa

On Thursday, we had a meeting with the head of [health] department Dr Shabalala...we wanted to know how far is the investigation report and when possible can these hospitals be open. Mr Shabalala said no, at this stage the investigation is still going on and as a department we cannot pronounce when we are opening the hospital. That was on Thursday.... Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa

Who gave them [Kingsway and St Augustine's Hospital] permission to go ahead because when we spoke to the HOD he said there is no directive because the investigation is still on. Mandla Shabangu, KZN provincial secretary - Denosa

