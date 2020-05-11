Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season
JOHANNESBURG - The Sports Ministry's request for the SA Football Association (Safa) and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to speak in one voice about the resumption of football looks set to come to fruition, with both bodies due to meet on Tuesday to plan a way forward.
In April, Safa said that local football would only be able to resume at level one of lockdown, which was in contrast to messages from the PSL, who were engaging government to resume on level three.
There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of the meeting, Safa president Danny Jordaan shared what would be discussed by the parties.
"We've asked that our doctor, Dr (Thulani) Ngwenya, consult with all the teams of the PSL clubs and consolidate his submission," he told the South African Football Journalist Association (Safja) during a zoom briefing on Monday morning.
"We've also asked him to speak to Dr Salim Abdool Karim, who is one of the medical advisors of the government so that we can have all of the facts on the table tomorrow. And we hope to have a single position."
Jordaan has also revealed that Safa will speak to both Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Nsteki and midfielder Bonga Zungu after a public fall out between the two.
Ntseki left the player out of the now postponed Afcon 2021 qualifiers against Sao Tome in March, claiming that he was injured.
An excuse Zungu denied on social media and subsequent interviews.
"It's in our interest to keep harmony in the squad and the relationship is good between the coach and the players and we must assist to keep it that way. We will wait until Bongani gets home, he wants to come home. His team Amiens has now been relegated. When he comes, we'll get Ntseki and deal with the matter."
This article first appeared on EWN : Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season
