[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally
While South Korea is one of a few countries that managed to conduct their election process amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a need for all election management bodies to transition to electronic voting, says Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) executive chairman Terry Tselane.
Tselane says remote voting is one of the best ways of making sure that people can participate in the voting process.
I think it is one of the best ways of actually making sure that wherever people are, as long as they have access to smartphones, computer equipment or laptops, they can actually participate in the process.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA
I think the voter turnout is likely to be much higher, particularly if you take into consideration the proliferation of smartphones in different countries.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA
Speaking of South Africa, Tselane says It is important that infrastructure is developed in rural and urban areas to make sure there is no inequality.
He says there is a danger to postponing elections indefinitely.
If we allow a situation where elections get postponed indefinitely and democracy being deferred, some of the people who do not like democracy that much will take advantage of the situation and make sure they remain in power.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA
CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes.Read More
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals
Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation.Read More
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide.Read More
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.Read More
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19
Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days.Read More