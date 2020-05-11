[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally

While South Korea is one of a few countries that managed to conduct their election process amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a need for all election management bodies to transition to electronic voting, says Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) executive chairman Terry Tselane.

Tselane says remote voting is one of the best ways of making sure that people can participate in the voting process.

I think it is one of the best ways of actually making sure that wherever people are, as long as they have access to smartphones, computer equipment or laptops, they can actually participate in the process. Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

I think the voter turnout is likely to be much higher, particularly if you take into consideration the proliferation of smartphones in different countries. Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

Speaking of South Africa, Tselane says It is important that infrastructure is developed in rural and urban areas to make sure there is no inequality.

He says there is a danger to postponing elections indefinitely.

If we allow a situation where elections get postponed indefinitely and democracy being deferred, some of the people who do not like democracy that much will take advantage of the situation and make sure they remain in power. Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

