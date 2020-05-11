Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: The Inside Track: three months 'State of Disaster' Covid-19 Special
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi - Professor of Vaccinology at Wits University
Today at 21:05
Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Minister Lindiwe Zulu
Totsie Memela
Today at 22:05
Show Opener
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Ivor Sarakinsky - Lecturer at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally

11 May 2020 4:46 PM
by
Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane.

While South Korea is one of a few countries that managed to conduct their election process amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be a need for all election management bodies to transition to electronic voting, says Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) executive chairman Terry Tselane.

Tselane says remote voting is one of the best ways of making sure that people can participate in the voting process.

I think it is one of the best ways of actually making sure that wherever people are, as long as they have access to smartphones, computer equipment or laptops, they can actually participate in the process.

Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

I think the voter turnout is likely to be much higher, particularly if you take into consideration the proliferation of smartphones in different countries.

Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

Speaking of South Africa, Tselane says It is important that infrastructure is developed in rural and urban areas to make sure there is no inequality.

He says there is a danger to postponing elections indefinitely.

If we allow a situation where elections get postponed indefinitely and democracy being deferred, some of the people who do not like democracy that much will take advantage of the situation and make sure they remain in power.

Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - IEMSA

Click on the link below to hear more....


