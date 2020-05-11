Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM
by
Tags:
Book
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Upside of Down
A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Problem solvers thrive in chaos and uncertainty.

A robust mindset is the one common characteristic Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how South Africa’s billionaires think differently.

The Money Show's presenter is interviewed by Professor Nicola Kleyn of GIBS who asked him what made him write this book.

I'm fed up with the narrative of SA, I'm fed up with our perpetual sense of negativity. I'm fed up that we've got one set of narratives which is all doom and gloom. I get that we live in a very dangerous, difficult and often toxic place. We come from an extraordinary difficult decade that just deteriorated and took us to the economic gutter.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

But the genesis of this book goes back to the day when Jacob Zuma in his 'extraordinary wisdom' decided it was a good idea to to fire Nhlanhla Nene. Bizarely by firing Nene, he did SA an enormous favour because in so doing he exposed the state capture project in all its naked glory. And it took SA's incredible media a while to get access to start unpicking the story which really came to fruition with the Gupta emails about 18 months later.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

There's no place on earth that's all good and there's no place that's all bad.

There are no books going about telling us the potential of what is right and what could be so much better -and make some suggestions about how we could make it better by unleashing the extraordinary energy and intellectual capital that is prevalent in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield, presenter, The Money Show

Listen to the full interview with Bruce below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


