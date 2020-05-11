How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
One of the businesses hoping to gain your support is Peppers Culinary School.
Clement Manyathela, standing in for Joanne Joseph, spoke to founder Sibongakonke Khumalo to find out more about the business.
Peppers Culinary School is a school that I started in 2013 and the whole point of it is to teach helpers how to cook in the home because we thought people need to have wholesome meals and not a lot of people have time to come back home and cook. We thought, let's come in and give them accredited certification.Sibongakonke Khumalo, Founder - Peppers Culinary School
Over and above that, we offer meal kits, hot meals that are delivered to people....Sibongakonke Khumalo, Founder - Peppers Culinary School
Khumalo says while they are able to deliver meals under Level 4 of the lockdown, they have been affected badly.
It has impacted quite badly in that business has been less, there has been less appointments and so forth.Sibongakonke Khumalo, Founder - Peppers Culinary School
Click on the link below to hear more...
