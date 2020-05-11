Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA
The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it is sitting with a backlog of cases because of the COVID-19 lockdown and will expedite these as offices are set to open on 18 May.
IOL has reported a spike in applications for large-scale retrenchments in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act during lockdown.
CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes.
We have been rescheduling cases almost every week that were set down because we understand the circumstances.Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA
We will be trying to work over weekends now and are also talking about travelling commissioners ... so that will try to expedite the process and I need more resources. I spoke to Parliament today and yesterday and will be talking to Parliament again tomorrow to assist us to get more capacity because justice delayed is bad.Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA
Click on the link below to hear more...
More from Local
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally
Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane.Read More
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals
Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation.Read More
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide.Read More
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.Read More
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.Read More
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19
Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days.Read More