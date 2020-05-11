Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) says it is sitting with a backlog of cases because of the COVID-19 lockdown and will expedite these as offices are set to open on 18 May.

IOL has reported a spike in applications for large-scale retrenchments in terms of Section 189 of the Labour Relations Act during lockdown.

CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes.

We have been rescheduling cases almost every week that were set down because we understand the circumstances. Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA

We will be trying to work over weekends now and are also talking about travelling commissioners ... so that will try to expedite the process and I need more resources. I spoke to Parliament today and yesterday and will be talking to Parliament again tomorrow to assist us to get more capacity because justice delayed is bad. Cameron Morajane, Director - CCMA

