BCX innovates solutions for how people learn, live, work.

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs. 13 May 2020 4:39 PM
Two major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution The Competition Commission maintains that the companies pricing was a direct reaction to COVID-19. 13 May 2020 4:18 PM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

BCX innovates solutions for how people learn, live, work.

13 May 2020 4:48 PM
Sponsored
BCX
Some of the greatest inventions have been bourne from the most difficult times..

It has been said that vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation and creativity. Throughout history, some of the greatest inventions have come out during some of history’s deadliest pandemics the world has ever seen.

Great innovators like Shakespeare, Sir Isaac Newton, Dr. Chris Barnard and many other celebrated changemakers made notable discoveries under difficult circumstances. And it was many of those innovations that have informed our current reality.

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 gave rise to national health institutes in Europe, while the Great Depression and the second world war saw the formation of welfare state. Global warming forced the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2016. The world responds and adapts. It is forever creating a new normal.

What will be our new normal be when the cloud of the COVID-19 crisis passes?

We have already begun to live it. It has pushed fast forward on the digital transformation of our country and our continent.

The current crisis has forced us to move quicker and with agility. We have been forced to implement those things we thought might never happen or have been too cautious to green light. Less than a month ago, working from home was seen as a luxury and unwieldy. Now there are entire call centres operating remotely – seamlessly, professionally and efficiently servicing clients who have also been forced to stay at home.

Hundreds of millions of children around the world are able to continue their school years via streaming.

Retail outlets have adapted, swiftly transforming from physical shop fronts to full-service, online stores across the board, from small bakeries to the largest supermarkets.

Medical advice and help is a call or a click away. We can track and trace those infected with the virus, using this information to plot its spread and curtail it. The information gathered can be used to identify high-risk areas, as well as those with lower infection rates.

There are tough trading times ahead. But we look to the innovators of the past, present and future. We know that they thrive in difficult times. And we will continue to innovate solutions for how people learn, live, work.

Great innovations thrive in difficult times. At the heart of BCX lives the spirit of innovation.


Sponsored
BCX

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

IDC experiencing pressure on balance sheet, MPs told

13 May 2020 6:49 PM

SAA's BRPs move to appeal court ruling halting retrenchments

13 May 2020 6:08 PM

Maile: DA left Tshwane with 645 costly legal disputes over supply processes

13 May 2020 5:44 PM

