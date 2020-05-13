BCX innovates solutions for how people learn, live, work.

It has been said that vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation and creativity. Throughout history, some of the greatest inventions have come out during some of history’s deadliest pandemics the world has ever seen.

Great innovators like Shakespeare, Sir Isaac Newton, Dr. Chris Barnard and many other celebrated changemakers made notable discoveries under difficult circumstances. And it was many of those innovations that have informed our current reality.

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 gave rise to national health institutes in Europe, while the Great Depression and the second world war saw the formation of welfare state. Global warming forced the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2016. The world responds and adapts. It is forever creating a new normal.

What will be our new normal be when the cloud of the COVID-19 crisis passes?

We have already begun to live it. It has pushed fast forward on the digital transformation of our country and our continent.

The current crisis has forced us to move quicker and with agility. We have been forced to implement those things we thought might never happen or have been too cautious to green light. Less than a month ago, working from home was seen as a luxury and unwieldy. Now there are entire call centres operating remotely – seamlessly, professionally and efficiently servicing clients who have also been forced to stay at home.

Hundreds of millions of children around the world are able to continue their school years via streaming.

Retail outlets have adapted, swiftly transforming from physical shop fronts to full-service, online stores across the board, from small bakeries to the largest supermarkets.

Medical advice and help is a call or a click away. We can track and trace those infected with the virus, using this information to plot its spread and curtail it. The information gathered can be used to identify high-risk areas, as well as those with lower infection rates.

There are tough trading times ahead. But we look to the innovators of the past, present and future. We know that they thrive in difficult times. And we will continue to innovate solutions for how people learn, live, work.

Great innovations thrive in difficult times. At the heart of BCX lives the spirit of innovation.