Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown

Streaming issues? Report here
Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient Eusebius McKaiser 702 Gradient
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
SAPS on regulations compliance under level 4
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Bheki Cele
Today at 12:10
Celebrating International Nurses Day
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA
Today at 18:09
pick n pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes. 11 May 2020 6:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane. 11 May 2020 4:46 PM
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation. 11 May 2020 4:29 PM
View all Local
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen? South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown. 12 May 2020 8:14 AM
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients. 11 May 2020 11:03 AM
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19 Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days. 11 May 2020 7:13 AM
View all Politics
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown

12 May 2020 7:27 AM
by
Tags:
Unisa
Lockdown
Covid 19
online exams
Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes.

In an effort to try and save the 2020 academic year, universities have opted to facilitate classes online during the country's national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The University of South Africa (Unisa) is preparing for mid-year exams which will be administered online.

RELATED: Student organisations slam universities for continuing with online learning

Africa Melane on 702Breakfast chats to the university's vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya to give more information on the school's preparedness for online exams.

The advantage that we have as Unisa is that our students are mainly studying via distance. So by the time we ran into this crisis, our student already had their own study materials that they received from the university.

Professor Mandla Makhanya, Vice-chancellor - Unisa

Unisa students had already exposed to studying by themselves and away from the university campuses, he says.

We were pleasantly surprised that during the first two weeks of the lockdown, we received over a million assignments online which told us that our students are ready for this type of environment that they find themselves in.

Professor Mandla Makhanya, Vice-chancellor - Unisa

For the first time, Unisa students will be writing exams entirely online and Makhanya says students are anxious and are panicking.

I want to tell them to take it easy and relax as the only difference is that they wont find themselves going to the venues, this time they will be writing from home.

Professor Mandla Makhanya, Vice-chancellor - Unisa

Listen below to the full conversation:


12 May 2020 7:27 AM
by
Tags:
Unisa
Lockdown
Covid 19
online exams

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 8:14 AM

South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

11 May 2020 4:25 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

95581347-140584004199979-8064214596216422400-njpg

Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9

11 May 2020 4:00 PM

Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans

11 May 2020 1:11 PM

MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant

11 May 2020 11:58 AM

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200415-netcare-kingsway-hosjpg

KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday

11 May 2020 11:03 AM

The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial5

'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'

11 May 2020 10:47 AM

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mchunu2

At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu

8 May 2020 12:51 PM

Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20182012-oparation-vala-6jpg

'With evidence we have, I don't believe overcrowding in prisons is managed'

8 May 2020 11:08 AM

M&G investigative journalist Thandoxolo Jika says they have received pictures showing the extent of overcrowding in prisons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moving house packing boxes 123rflifestyle 123rf

You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June

8 May 2020 10:35 AM

Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child

Politics

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

World Local

Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula blames previous boards for Prasa’s woes

12 May 2020 10:14 AM

CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

Govt to provide reasons for maintaining cigarette sales ban

12 May 2020 8:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA