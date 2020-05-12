Streaming issues? Report here
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted

12 May 2020 9:14 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff

Africa Melane chats to On the Way Private Transport owner Tryphina Mathebula who says the company transport scholars from Tembisa to Kempton Park.

We have been in business and operating since 2016 and COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the business. It was sad when the shutdown happened but we just listened to the rules and followed the rules.

Tryphina Mathebula, Owner - On the Way Private Transport

She says the prize money will help the company when the lockdown is lifted.

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


More from The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

thumbnail-povocoat-yellowjpg

Povocoat to use prize money to hire new staff

11 May 2020 9:14 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-11-at-75150-ampng

'Ninety One wanted to support those hardest hit by COVID-19 lockdowns'

11 May 2020 7:52 AM

CEO Hendrik du Toit unpacks why the company supported 702’s Small Business Shoutout campaign during these difficult times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-08-at-90846-ampng

Line 2 Design Creative Studio focuses on design work during COVID-19 pandemic

8 May 2020 9:09 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-07-at-91705-ampng

Z-A Etc founder grateful for prize money and three hours business couching

7 May 2020 9:17 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pastedgraphic-1tiff

R20,000 will go a long way in assisting MeatCart during this pandemic

6 May 2020 9:07 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ankas-kitchenjpg

Ankas Kitchen to use prize money to buy Vespa for food deliveries

5 May 2020 9:18 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

isidingo-company-logojpg

Isidingo Promotions and Advertising to use prize money to pay employees

4 May 2020 11:46 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

imagesjpg

Free weekend retreat for doctors, nurses courtesy of Phefumula Country Retreat

1 May 2020 10:19 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-30-at-90540-ampng

Burgess Plumbing gives customers affordable solutions in difficult times

30 April 2020 9:08 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-04-29-at-91003-ampng

Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

29 April 2020 9:15 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

