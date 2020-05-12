On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Africa Melane chats to On the Way Private Transport owner Tryphina Mathebula who says the company transport scholars from Tembisa to Kempton Park.

We have been in business and operating since 2016 and COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on the business. It was sad when the shutdown happened but we just listened to the rules and followed the rules. Tryphina Mathebula, Owner - On the Way Private Transport

She says the prize money will help the company when the lockdown is lifted.

