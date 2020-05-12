What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?

Following a series of meetings with the National Command Council and officials in the education sector on Monday, Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga is scheduled to host a media briefing on Wednesday.

The meetings held with the sector on Monday were aimed at assessing a recovery plan ahead of the reopening of schools.

Africa Melane chats to South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte on what is needs to be addressed for the schools to reopen.

In broad terms, the conditions that were sat down to return to school were the provisions of the PPEs as well as a cleaning protocols for schools and various other protocols for maintaining a healthy environment and social distancing. David de Korte, President - South African Principals’ Association

He says the minister did address that some provinces didn't have PPEs yet as suppliers had been overwhelmed with the demand.

She indicated that they will still make the deadline for matriculants and Grade 7 for the 1 June. Provinces indicated that even though they are not ready today, they are confident that they will receive teachers on the 18 May and open the school's on 1 June. David de Korte, President - South African Principals’ Association

Listen below to the full interview: