[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child
After a video showing members of the police manhandling a child, KwaDukuza Municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize acknowledging the video citing that the municipality will launch an internal investigation.
The video shows officers in a scuffle with a father and his child.
Watch the video below:
@Unathi_Kwaza please help, this needs to go viral, look what Metro police are doing to this child and his family in Ballito KZN! Apparently the child was close to the beach even so, this child will be scarred for life! pic.twitter.com/y1YX0GM9Wv— Catherine Roos (@Cath779) May 11, 2020
Africa Melane chats to Ballito councillor Tammy Cole to share her sentiments of what has transpired.
I have seen the video and it is extremely disturbing to say the least. We are calling for the immediate suspension of those officers pending outcome of an investigation.Tammy Cole, Councillor - Ballito
She says it is outrageous what is happening in that video and it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience.
Listen below to the full conversation:
