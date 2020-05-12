Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown
Cape Town Tourism is set to launch a recovery plan preparing the industry for after the COVID-19 lockdown.
According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months.
Asked if the job losses can be avoided, CEO Enver Duminy says there needs to be a balance between saving lives and saving the economy.
As the industry, we are quite eager to put in place the protocols which we have already started working on. We are trying to lobby government to take a hard look at the safety precautions we are putting in and then allowing the engine to kickstart whether it is in a phased approach.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
It's a tough position for government to be in but as the sector,we are professional, we are caring and we also want to make sure that we look after the safety of not only visitors but also of our employees.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
Duminy says the tourism ministry is also working to save jobs.
I think they are in a difficult position, they have given a R200 million worth of relief, but also they are working day and night to make sure they can still sustain the jobs that are within tourism, specifically in the SMME space.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
I think it is a difficult position to be in, I don't want to be the tourism minister but at the end of the day there is a responsibility towards everyone in tourism and it is not just requiring the minister's efforts, I think it requires everyone within tourism to actually help and collaborate with each other so that we can get through the storm.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
What the plan involves is what we calla state of readiness. We can't wake up when lockdown is changed and all of a sudden say now we are going to work on our recovery. Recovery has to start now and all of that has to happen in unison with trying to deal with the crisis.Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism
Click on the link below to hear more...
