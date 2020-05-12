There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS
On Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele hinted at a looming lockdown downgrade from Level 4 to Level 3 but has also stated that more laws have been broken since the beginning of the implementation Level 4 lockdown.
The minister was speaking at an inspection walk about in KwaZulu Natal.
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report speaks to South African National Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo to weigh in on the matter.
When we moved from Level 5 to Level 4 lockdown, one would have expected greater compliance with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act compared to Level 5. But there have been continuous infringements like we have in Level 5 and that for us is very concerning.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
He says South Africa is seeing an increased number of infection rates and deaths as a result of the virus.
From a policing point of view, I think we could have been doing better in terms of compliance with the regulations. Our primary intention is to educate people and race awareness on the effects of the virus and why the regulations have been put in place.Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.Read More
'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'
University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.Read More
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?
South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.Read More
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown
Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes.Read More
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.Read More
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.Read More
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
'The 19,000 inmates going to be released committed non-violent crimes'
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola says the convicts were going to be released in the next two years.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More