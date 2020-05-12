There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

On Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele hinted at a looming lockdown downgrade from Level 4 to Level 3 but has also stated that more laws have been broken since the beginning of the implementation Level 4 lockdown.

The minister was speaking at an inspection walk about in KwaZulu Natal.

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report speaks to South African National Police Service (SAPS) national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo to weigh in on the matter.

When we moved from Level 5 to Level 4 lockdown, one would have expected greater compliance with the regulations of the Disaster Management Act compared to Level 5. But there have been continuous infringements like we have in Level 5 and that for us is very concerning. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

He says South Africa is seeing an increased number of infection rates and deaths as a result of the virus.

From a policing point of view, I think we could have been doing better in terms of compliance with the regulations. Our primary intention is to educate people and race awareness on the effects of the virus and why the regulations have been put in place. Brigadier Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - SAPS

Listen below to the full conversation: