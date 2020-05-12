International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bheki Cele visit Andile Mbuthu's family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
International nurses Day- Junior nurses perspective
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lerato Madumo-Gova, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union
Today at 15:45
Council for Medical Schemes chairperson loses fight against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Grace Khoza, GM for Stakeholder relations at the Cpouncil for Medical Scheme
Today at 15:52
How much do you trust the government right now
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 16:10
Continuing the lockdown will not stop the wave of community transmissions from hitting South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi
Today at 16:20
Why you're having erratic sleep patterns during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Dale Rae heads the Chronobiology and Sleep Laboratory in the Division of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT
Today at 16:52
Salga laments over Covid-19 relief fund for municipalities
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Thembi Nkadimeng
Today at 17:20
SAMA rejects governments call to admit the positive patients in field hospitals
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof. M.W Sonderup, Spokesperson of The South African Medical Association
Today at 18:09
Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainties caused by Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + ARY3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa Organisation president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is. 12 May 2020 12:56 PM
Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months. 12 May 2020 12:03 PM
View all Local
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
View all Politics
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa

12 May 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Nurses
International Nurses Day
COVID-19
Organisation president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is as nurses remain at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

Hlungwani made the comments while commemorating International Nurses Day saying there are still many challenges.

Some employers become notorious in that even if they have material of PPE in the provinces, they don't deliver but when we start protesting and making noise, immediately they go and deliver in that area.

Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa

We take it as there is a lack of appreciation of the length and the strength at which this virus is very dangerous.

Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa

He says despite this, International Nurses day is about appreciating nurses for the sterling job that they have done over the years.

Click on the link below to hear the full interview...


12 May 2020 12:56 PM
by
Tags:
Nurses
International Nurses Day
COVID-19

More from Local

zwelsandtonjpg

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

12 May 2020 2:23 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Cape Town

Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown

12 May 2020 12:03 PM

According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'

12 May 2020 11:13 AM

University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200318ccmagif

Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

11 May 2020 6:40 PM

CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cellphone

[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally

11 May 2020 4:46 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200415-netcare-kingsway-hosjpg

Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals

11 May 2020 4:29 PM

Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

95581347-140584004199979-8064214596216422400-njpg

Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9

11 May 2020 4:00 PM

Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans

11 May 2020 1:11 PM

MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cash money rands

Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant

11 May 2020 11:58 AM

Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200415-netcare-kingsway-hosjpg

KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday

11 May 2020 11:03 AM

The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 loan guarantee scheme for small businesses now officially open

12 May 2020 3:07 PM

DWS & Human Settlements rack up R5bn in irregular expenditure

12 May 2020 2:43 PM

Cele promises Andile Mbuthu’s family 'speedy' forensic analysis of remains

12 May 2020 2:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA