International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is as nurses remain at the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.
Hlungwani made the comments while commemorating International Nurses Day saying there are still many challenges.
Some employers become notorious in that even if they have material of PPE in the provinces, they don't deliver but when we start protesting and making noise, immediately they go and deliver in that area.Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa
As we celebrate International Nurses Day, let us remember those nurses who put their lives on the line every day to fight #COVID19 and the nurses who put our safety before their family's. Happy International Nurses Day. We appreciate you.
We take it as there is a lack of appreciation of the length and the strength at which this virus is very dangerous.Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa
He says despite this, International Nurses day is about appreciating nurses for the sterling job that they have done over the years.
Click on the link below to hear the full interview...
