Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Thousands of people and families are struggling to pay amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Most people can't go to work and work opportunities have dwindled.

Paying rent or bond is now a headache. A moratorium on evictions during lockdown has not stopped landlords from breathing down people's necks.

An online campaign called Rent Strike South Africa is raising awareness about the rights of tenants during this time and putting pressure on the government regarding a moratorium on rent and bonds.

Kashiefa Achmat of Housing Assembly, on behalf of Rent Strike South Africa, speaks to Lester Kiewit.

Landlords are now demanding that people must pay their rent. They will put off the lights, take off the lightbox ... the water will be cut off so people don't have access to these things. Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa

Some of the police totally refuse to go into these areas and don't to be involved in these matters. People are evicted [yet] people are not allowed to be on the road. Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa

In some cases, the police will come and assist but in these, they just didn't come. There must be education on this for the police also. Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa

Regarding bonds, Achmat says the government must intervene and deal with banks. Banks must give relief to the landlords.