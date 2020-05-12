Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Thousands of people and families are struggling to pay amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Most people can't go to work and work opportunities have dwindled.
Paying rent or bond is now a headache. A moratorium on evictions during lockdown has not stopped landlords from breathing down people's necks.
An online campaign called Rent Strike South Africa is raising awareness about the rights of tenants during this time and putting pressure on the government regarding a moratorium on rent and bonds.
Kashiefa Achmat of Housing Assembly, on behalf of Rent Strike South Africa, speaks to Lester Kiewit.
Landlords are now demanding that people must pay their rent. They will put off the lights, take off the lightbox ... the water will be cut off so people don't have access to these things.Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa
Some of the police totally refuse to go into these areas and don't to be involved in these matters. People are evicted [yet] people are not allowed to be on the road.Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa
In some cases, the police will come and assist but in these, they just didn't come. There must be education on this for the police also.Kashiefa Achmat - Rent Strike South Africa
Regarding bonds, Achmat says the government must intervene and deal with banks. Banks must give relief to the landlords.
- Listen below for more ...
More from Politics
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS
National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.Read More
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child
Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police.Read More
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?
South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.Read More
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown
Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal's Kingsway and St Augustine hospitals cleared to reopen on Monday
The hospitals have now been cleared by the provincial health department to open their doors to patients.Read More
702's Bongani Bingwa in isolation after team member tests positive for COVID-19
Bongani Bingwa joins Africa Melane to give more insight on why he will be off air for the next 14 days.Read More
'Stay in your lane' says Mboweni after Steenhuisen's lockdown statement
The DA's John Steenhuisen warned the president the ANC has created a 'lockdown crisis', igniting a 'twar' with finance minister.Read More
Around 19 000 'low-risk' prisoners to be released on parole to curb virus spread
Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Correctional Services is ready to absorb the increase into the parole system.Read More
At Level 4 workplace COVID-19 preparedness should be intensified - Senzo Mchunu
Public Service and Administration minister gives an update on his department's readiness under an eased lockdown.Read More
You can now move house under Level 4 lockdown until 7 June
Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma published the gazetted rules on Thursday night.Read More