[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development

There has been research that shows that babies can hear music even before they are born.

Numerous research suggests that at the beginning of the second trimester of pregnancy, your baby can detect sounds from outside your body, but they really begin to respond to various noises during the final trimester.

Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to further understand the impact of music on early childhood development.

There is proof that they are hearing music before they are born. Gill Naeser, Early childhood development specialist

When you pick up any tiny baby, you tend to rock them and play with them. Quite often you will start automatically start humming to the baby so it's a natural part of their lives and again we can choose what we want them to listen to but when they hear Baby Shark they will sing Baby Shark. Gill Naeser, Early childhood development specialist

Children are very perceptive and highly intelligent before they can speak, so what happens is when you sing a lullaby you relax and your baby will relax as well. Gill Naeser, Early childhood development specialist

