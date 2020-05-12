Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts
JOHANNESBURG - Beuran Hendricks has reflected on a season of firsts and said that he wanted to build on a summer that he deemed a success.
The left-arm quick made his Test debut against England in January and despite South Africa losing the fourth Test at the Wanderers by 191 runs, Hendricks managed to take 5 wickets for 64 runs in the second innings.
The 29-year-old also received his first national contract in March after Cricket South Africa released the 16-man list.
Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said that he now knew the level that he had to perform at on the international stage.
"During that first innings, I was put under pressure, I was put on the back foot. I felt that in the second innings, I kicked it up a notch and kicked up my intensity, so I was able to bring it back a little bit. There were a lot of lessons from that game, and I do feel that now I understand the level of Test cricket and moving forward, that is the level I will be at," he said.
It was a whirlwind start to the year for the Lions seamer and just two months after his Test debut, he received his first national contract, something that he said was very special.
"It shows that your hard work in the franchise system, and at international level does pay off, and I feel that it does now settle a lot of nerves. It makes me feel a part of the Proteas family, part of the team, and I can now just focus on what I need to do to make sure that we are staying one of the best teams in the world," he said.
While his focus will be on improving his own game, Hendricks said there was a wealth of young talent coming through the ranks.
"You will always hear of a name that is exciting and a player that is so talented. I feel that there are buckets full of talent everywhere around the country. It’s now just for a franchise system to tap into that talent and make sure that these guys are ready for international selection," he said.
This article first appeared on EWN : Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts
More from Sport
Task team to plot return to football in SA
The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.Read More
DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures
In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.Read More
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season
There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews
Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of football leagues across the globe.Read More
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO
Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment.Read More
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing
In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and raves about the bright, young talent coming through.Read More
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years
In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 2018, was returning to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.Read More
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby
The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards.Read More
Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football
Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.Read More
#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu
Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.Read More