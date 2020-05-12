Cele promises Andile Mbuthu's family speedy forensics analysis of remains
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of 16-year-old Andile Mbuthu in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.
Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern.
On Friday, police recovered the remains believed to be that of the matric pupil from the nearby Wewe River.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.
RELATED: Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo
The minister said he will speed up forensic analysis which usually can take up to six months.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He also said he will address the issue of the police whom the family is complaining about.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist
Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.Read More
International Nurses Day: We have a lot of challenges - Denosa
Organisation president Simon Hlungwani says there is a lack of appreciation for how dangerous COVID-19 is.Read More
Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown
According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months.Read More
'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'
University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.Read More
Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA
CCMA director Cameron Morajane says the lockdown has significantly slowed down processes.Read More
[LISTEN] Why a remote voting system should be considered globally
Clement Manyathela speaks to Institute of Election Management Services in Africa executive chairman Terry Tselane.Read More
Denosa KZN 'unhappy' with re-opening of Kingsway and St Augustine's hospitals
Provincial secretary Mandla Shabangu says it is worrying that unions have not been given the outcome of an investigation.Read More
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9
Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.Read More