The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
Cele promises Andile Mbuthu's family speedy forensics analysis of remains

12 May 2020 3:52 PM
by
Tags:
Bheki Cele
andile mbuthu
#justiceForBobo
wewe river
forensic analysis
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives details from Police Minister Bheki Cele's visit to the Mbuthu family.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family of 16-year-old Andile Mbuthu in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal.

Mbuthu was assaulted late last month and disappeared after he was accused of stealing alcohol from a tavern.

On Friday, police recovered the remains believed to be that of the matric pupil from the nearby Wewe River.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

RELATED: Body believed to be of missing KZN teen found in river #JusticeForBobo

The minister said he will speed up forensic analysis which usually can take up to six months.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He also said he will address the issue of the police whom the family is complaining about.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


