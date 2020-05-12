Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not addressed the nation in three weeks and some are beginning to worry.

It is not yet known whether the lockdown will continue or it will be extended.

Clement Manyathela speaks to political analysts Dr Ralph Mathekga about the rise of in calls for the economy to be opened and the work of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The government seems to be working on a set of projections it does not want to share. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry on the level of details the government is willing to share with the people. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

At the beginning, the government seemed to have shut everyone out with this National Coronavirus Command Council taking full control and at the time they wanted to act rapidly. Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

