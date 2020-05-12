Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months. 12 May 2020 12:03 PM
'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more' University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy. 12 May 2020 11:13 AM
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4. 12 May 2020 4:38 PM
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Billboard
Deon Wiggett
heroes and zeros
banner
stay home banner
My only story podcast
Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Podcasts are on the rise. What are the opportunities for agencies here?

Hero of the week, according to Andy Rice, is a non-advertising hero in an advertising feature - the podcast.

And a great example, according to him, is the podcast 'My only story' by Deon Wiggett.

The podcast as a medium is rising rapidly everywhere you look. It's an advertising opportunity for brands that are brave. Our advertising industry, despite being billed as creative, open-minded and risk-taking is in fact not that at all. The industry tends to take a long time to adopt new media opportunities. When they finally do it's because the risk has been taken out of the opportunity because it's proven itself. One that's fast on its way to proving itself is the famous podcast.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

The Zero award goes to the City of Cape Town in the ongoing battle with Brent Dyssell, the managing director of Independent Outdoor Media.

He is responsible for the "Stay Home" poster and an additional 25 posters across the city, but the city said the banner contravenes a by-law.

The Cape Town City council in my view has kind of backed themselves into a corner because the letter of the law says they are right and that Dyssel did not get every box ticked. But they responded I think responded insensitively.
Really the opportunity was for them to come out as the good guys, to turn a difficult situation...and become part of the whole thing.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview with Andy below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

Politics

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media
12 May 2020 7:44 PM

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers
12 May 2020 7:41 PM

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing
12 May 2020 6:18 PM

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

