What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
Cape Town Tourism to launch recovery plan to prepare for life after lockdown According to a report into the impact of COVID-19, the city could lose 90,000 jobs in the tourism sector over six months. 12 May 2020 12:03 PM
'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more' University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy. 12 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all Local
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4. 12 May 2020 4:38 PM
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks 12 May 2020 1:34 PM
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case. 12 May 2020 12:53 PM
View all Politics
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs. 12 May 2020 7:11 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive?

12 May 2020 8:14 PM
by
Tags:
Business
Enterprise
Lockdown
COVID-19
freelance
A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation.

There are some good reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive.

Large companies can learn a thing or two about how to run their businesses in a crisis if they paid attention to the life of a freelancer.

This, according to Mandy Collins - journalist, author, trainer, and...solopreneur.

It's kind of important to try and make yourself indispensable so when they do decide to cut they hang on - can we really do without her or him.

Mandy Collins - journalist and author

Obviously it's very hard to do and it depends on what you do but it's really about nurturing those relationships, making people's lives easier and also being creative - suggesting how you might help in a way they have not thought of before.

Mandy Collins - journalist and author

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


12 May 2020 8:14 PM
by
Tags:
Business
Enterprise
Lockdown
COVID-19
freelance

More from Business

Heroes and zeros logo NEW.png

The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week

12 May 2020 7:43 PM

Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

business-closed-company-support-entrepreneur-owner-economy-123rf

Wanted urgently: money & business rescue experts as SA businesses face collapse

12 May 2020 7:11 PM

The lockdown is causing a financial bloodbath as many businesses collapse and workers are out of jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181016-picknpay-edjpg

Pick n Pay holding onto millions cash due to Covid-19 uncertainties

12 May 2020 6:38 PM

Pick n Pay is holding onto about R850m in cash by not paying a final dividend due to uncertainties caused by Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

private-transportjpg

On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted

12 May 2020 9:14 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

e-zktkxn-400x400jpg

PJ Powers on lockdown and money

11 May 2020 8:32 PM

The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Whitfield in Davos 2020

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down

11 May 2020 8:04 PM

A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Informal-settlement-shacks-Soweto-poverty-township-123rf

How can we get inclusive growth in a post-Covid world?

11 May 2020 7:08 PM

Inequality will grow much faster as a result of the economic damage being inflicted by the virus and the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial markets

Why are SA's bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 6:37 PM

Is it a good thing or a bad thing? Michael Keenan explains why South African bonds are cheap, in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peppers-culinary-schooljpg

How you can help Peppers Culinary School keep its doors open

11 May 2020 5:33 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

95581347-140584004199979-8064214596216422400-njpg

Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9

11 May 2020 4:00 PM

Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

Politics

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

Politics

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

World Local

EWN Highlights

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: state media

12 May 2020 7:44 PM

Denosa calls for special allowance for nurses, other front line workers

12 May 2020 7:41 PM

2 major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal over pricing

12 May 2020 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA