Home
arrow_forward
Local

Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner

12 May 2020 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
Confident Teens Maths Tuition
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you're ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

Confident Teens Maths Tuition owner Sue Scheepers hopes to get your support.

She shared more about the business on Afternoon Drive.

Confident Teens is about offering maths core to grade 9, 10, 11 and 12 learners. The cost is only R300 for two hours.

Sue Scheepers, Owner - Confident Teens Maths Tuition

This is an environment that is conducive to learning,

Sue Scheepers, Owner - Confident Teens Maths Tuition

So when the lockdown happened, nobody could attend any of the lessons.

Sue Scheepers, Owner - Confident Teens Maths Tuition

This is about any individual that would like to sponsor a learner. I have found that my current learners that I had, a lot of parents lost their jobs and a lot of parents are on unpaid leave and can no longer afford these lessons.

Sue Scheepers, Owner - Confident Teens Maths Tuition

Click on the link below to hear more...


12 May 2020 5:28 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
Confident Teens Maths Tuition

