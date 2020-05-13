Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19
The chief inspector of mines on Tuesday published new proposed safety guidelines for mines operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The guidelines require mineworkers be screened, tested, kept further apart and provided with protective gear.
RELATED: 'Mining companies looking at ways to ensure social distancing when mines open'
The 41 page document will hopefully make it possible for more mining activity to resume.
Africa Melane speaks to Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour to give further insight on these new guidelines.
We need to remember that mining was allowed to start functioning from Level 5 and Mineral Council has been preparing since February. In March we put through a standard operating procedure for mines to use in managing safety conditions. We see these documents as living documents where we just keep on improving them.Dr Thuthula Balfour, Occupational health head - Mineral Council
This new document is published in an environment where we do have COVID-19 and there is practical experience of what works and what doesn't, she says.
We are quite satisfied that the guidelines as they are very comprehensive and it is important for all mines to use it as you cannot function if you cannot control COVID-19.Dr Thuthula Balfour, Occupational health head - Mineral Council
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19
In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.Read More
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?
Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?
Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.Read More
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist
Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.Read More
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS
National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.Read More
'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'
University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.Read More
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?
South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.Read More