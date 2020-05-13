Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19

The chief inspector of mines on Tuesday published new proposed safety guidelines for mines operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines require mineworkers be screened, tested, kept further apart and provided with protective gear.

The 41 page document will hopefully make it possible for more mining activity to resume.

Africa Melane speaks to Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour to give further insight on these new guidelines.

We need to remember that mining was allowed to start functioning from Level 5 and Mineral Council has been preparing since February. In March we put through a standard operating procedure for mines to use in managing safety conditions. We see these documents as living documents where we just keep on improving them. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Occupational health head - Mineral Council

This new document is published in an environment where we do have COVID-19 and there is practical experience of what works and what doesn't, she says.

We are quite satisfied that the guidelines as they are very comprehensive and it is important for all mines to use it as you cannot function if you cannot control COVID-19. Dr Thuthula Balfour, Occupational health head - Mineral Council

Listen below to the full conversation: