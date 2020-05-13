[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?
Is this the best way to seal a cereal box?
Have you been struggling with closing your cereal box every morning? Well, a Twitter user @t2trilll says he has a way to seal the box without making the cereal stale.
Watch this new way below:
There’s no fucking way, I’ve been living a lie all this time 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZSvykv6nXp— T2🏁 (@t2trilll) May 12, 2020
