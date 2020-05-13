Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

Speaking to Africa Melane Uhluzo IT owner Eric Mashiyane says his company focuses on software development and other IT related services ranging from website development to dashboard application development as well as remote IT support.

Towards the end of last year things weren't so good, and this year started as a good year, but when the pandemic hit we lost a lot of business. Eric Mashiyane, Owner - Uhluzo IT

The company currently offers remote IT support so that it keeps its company up and running, he says

I will inject the R20, 000 into our marketing as the IT industry has an opportunity to stay afloat during these times. Eric Mashiyane, Owner - Uhluzo IT

