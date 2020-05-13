Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Masterclass: The benefits of yoga during a pandemic continued
EWN: Makhura checks Covid-19 compliance
Good News: Woman receives tombstone for her mother over twitter
Teachers union not happy with the department's state of readiness
Mask suppliers prosecuted for exorbitant price hikes
Car businesses can resume work from 13 May; These are the rules
President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks
Restricted car dealing allowed
ZOOM: Market Commentary
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment with 19% growth in earnings pre COVID-19 adjustments
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How to approach complex subjects when the issue is not a lack of information but rather too much of it
SKYPE: Banking Ombud report
Shapeshifter - How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a Covid-crisis
The Azania Mosaka Show
Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing

13 May 2020 9:10 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
#702ShoutOut
Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown.

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

702 and Ninety One are investing in the future of Small Businesses by giving R20,000 to Small Businesses that find themselves in dire straits at this time.

RELATED: On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted

Speaking to Africa Melane Uhluzo IT owner Eric Mashiyane says his company focuses on software development and other IT related services ranging from website development to dashboard application development as well as remote IT support.

Towards the end of last year things weren't so good, and this year started as a good year, but when the pandemic hit we lost a lot of business.

Eric Mashiyane, Owner - Uhluzo IT

The company currently offers remote IT support so that it keeps its company up and running, he says

I will inject the R20, 000 into our marketing as the IT industry has an opportunity to stay afloat during these times.

Eric Mashiyane, Owner - Uhluzo IT

You can also enter your business online at www.702.co.za

Tweet and tag us @Radio702 and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to laurac@702.co.za and tell us about your business and you could win R20,000 and three hours of business coaching all thanks to Ninety One – Investing for a world of change.

Listen below to the full conversation:


