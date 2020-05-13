Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Eskom on Tuesday said that it would begin implementing power restrictions in some parts of Gauteng due to overloading because of suspected illegal connections.

The power utility also said that it had recorded high usage of electricity during peak periods in the morning and in the evening mainly in residential areas therefore it would implement power cuts in these areas on a rotational basis in order to cut rising costs.

Africa Melane chats to Eskom national spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to give more insight on the matter.

This is not load shedding as Eskom is able to supply electricity, we have even taken off some of our generational units because there is too little demand. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National spokesperson - Eskom

Since the lockdown has been implemented, there is no need for load shedding, he says.

High density areas where people are able to connect illegally, those would be mostly squatter camps where we are suffering high breakages of equipment. The problem of electricity theft is a societal problem and not only Eskom's problem. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, National spokesperson - Eskom

