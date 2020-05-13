Task team to plot return to football in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: The benefits of yoga during a pandemic continued
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura checks Covid-19 compliance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:20
Good News: Woman receives tombstone for her mother over twitter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:45
Teachers union not happy with the department's state of readiness
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 15:52
Mask suppliers prosecuted for exorbitant price hikes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission
Today at 16:20
Car businesses can resume work from 13 May; These are the rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader
Today at 17:11
President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
Restricted car dealing allowed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment with 19% growth in earnings pre COVID-19 adjustments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How to approach complex subjects when the issue is not a lack of information but rather too much of it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Banking Ombud report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a Covid-crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 13 May 2020 9:10 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
View all Business
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the applicati... 12 May 2020 5:15 PM
Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international s... 12 May 2020 2:15 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Task team to plot return to football in SA

13 May 2020 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Safa
PSL
SA football
The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the National Soccer League (NSL) met for the first time since the suspension of football in South Africa in March to plot a way forward when it comes to returning to action.

The Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) on Tuesday resolved to form a task team to look at the concerns, which were raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be sent to the government for consideration.

The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.

The task team consists of six members that represent Safa and the PSL and include Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe (Safa acting CEO); Mato Madlala (PSL acting CEO); Dr Thulani Ngwenya (Safa chief medical officer); Dr Lervasen Pillay (PSL head of medical); Poobalan Govindasamy (Safa NEC) and Jose Ferreira (PSL executive committee member).

The task team has been given a maximum of 14 days to complete the document and report back to the JLC.

Safa and the PSL have been at loggerheads about when it would be safe to return to action with Safa, under the advisement of medical experts, proposing a return to action at level 1 of lockdown while the PSL had been pushing for a return at level 3.

On a broader scale, world governing body, Fifa have given respective governing bodies around the world until 31 July to complete their domestic seasons.

The remainder of the French league was called off last month with PSG crowned champions. The German Bundesliga is set to resume on 16 May while in Portugal top flight clubs will resume on 4 June.


This article first appeared on EWN : Task team to plot return to football in SA


13 May 2020 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Safa
PSL
SA football

More from Sport

200302-wayde-v-niekerk-edjpg

DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures

12 May 2020 5:15 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200512-beuran-hendricksjpg

Hendricks looking to build on season of firsts

12 May 2020 2:15 PM

Following his introduction to Test cricket, Hendricks said he now knows the level that he has to perform at on the international stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191115-psl-khoza-edjpg

Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season

11 May 2020 3:45 PM

There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200330-supersport-united-edjpg

SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews

8 May 2020 3:34 PM

Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of football leagues across the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200508-edgar-rathbone-edjpg

Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO

8 May 2020 1:59 PM

Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

garreth-ewingjpg

#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing

5 May 2020 11:15 PM

In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and raves about the bright, young talent coming through.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200505-boks-walters-edjpg

Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years

5 May 2020 2:27 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 2018, was returning to the United Kingdom for personal reasons.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191101-boks-edjpg

No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby

4 May 2020 6:50 PM

The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190718-nathi-mthethwa-edjpg

Mthethwa urges Safa, PSL to use 'one voice' on resumption of football

4 May 2020 2:00 PM

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa is due to hold a meeting with both Safa and the PSL on a way forward but says there are mixed signals coming from the two bodies about the resumption of the sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siyavuya-pic-quotejpg

#ExtraTime with SA hockey player Siyavuya Nolutshungu

3 May 2020 11:08 PM

Welcome to #ExtraTime, where we delve deeper into the world of sport, and speak to the men and women who are changing the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

Entertainment

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane DA administration racked up R1.9bn in irregular expenditure - Maile

13 May 2020 1:51 PM

Senzo Meyiwa's family no longer trust Cele, police to find his killers

13 May 2020 1:31 PM

Over 80% of Gauteng residents isolated after exposure to COVID-19 now cleared

13 May 2020 1:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA