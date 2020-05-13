Task team to plot return to football in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Football Association (SAFA) and the National Soccer League (NSL) met for the first time since the suspension of football in South Africa in March to plot a way forward when it comes to returning to action.

The Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) on Tuesday resolved to form a task team to look at the concerns, which were raised in the meeting and prepare a submission to the committee. The submissions will later be sent to the government for consideration.

The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games.

The task team consists of six members that represent Safa and the PSL and include Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe (Safa acting CEO); Mato Madlala (PSL acting CEO); Dr Thulani Ngwenya (Safa chief medical officer); Dr Lervasen Pillay (PSL head of medical); Poobalan Govindasamy (Safa NEC) and Jose Ferreira (PSL executive committee member).

The task team has been given a maximum of 14 days to complete the document and report back to the JLC.

Safa and the PSL have been at loggerheads about when it would be safe to return to action with Safa, under the advisement of medical experts, proposing a return to action at level 1 of lockdown while the PSL had been pushing for a return at level 3.

On a broader scale, world governing body, Fifa have given respective governing bodies around the world until 31 July to complete their domestic seasons.

The remainder of the French league was called off last month with PSG crowned champions. The German Bundesliga is set to resume on 16 May while in Portugal top flight clubs will resume on 4 June.

