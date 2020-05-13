[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

Last week the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) resolved to exempt television broadcasters from local content quotas during the state of disaster.

This means South Africa’s television broadcasters won’t be penalised for failing to meet local content requirements for the next three months.

However, the exemptions do not apply to local music quotas on the radio.

Ray White speaks to Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka about the exemption.

This exemption is for all television services not only the SABC but all television services. Paseka Maleka, Spokesperson - ICASA

The exemption also extends to radio but this does not apply to music. Paseka Maleka, Spokesperson - ICASA

Maleka says this was an urgent issue and they did not engage in any consultations.

Meanwhile, Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have spoken to the producers about this decision.

They should have asked the producers and ask them if they could deliver and we would have said we could deliver. Nimrod Geva, Co-chairperson, Independent Producers Organisation

Using crisis as an excuse is a very dangerous argument especially when it comes to democratic processes like consultations. Nimrod Geva, Co-chairperson, Independent Producers Organisation

To take the local content quotas and throw them out the window seems to be an extreme reaction. Nimrod Geva, Co-chairperson, Independent Producers Organisation

Listen to the full interview below...