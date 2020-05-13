Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19
Many workers have returned to work during the Level 4 lockdown.
With health and safety prioritised amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, what are some of the other changes and possible challenges that employees have to navigate through this time?
Ray White, standing in for Eusebius McKaiser spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno to find out.
There is a huge responsibility that is imposed on organisations to work out how they keep people safe. Common spaces, we all have lunch rooms, that's where you meet your friends, where you took a break and shared a coffee. Those things can't be done anymore.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Mental health is definitely at the top of the agenda, people are worried about job safety. Businesses have had to restructure, change and be more innovative. Suddenly your organisation has massive expectations of you even though you feel like you are giving 200%. Now over and above your health and safety you're having to think how can I negotiate staying in my job.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
We thought that the biggest challenge would be how to get people to stay productive, people have proved to be over and above productive.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
We may start seeing companies saying you don't have to be here nine to five every single day or three days a week you can work from home and two days a week people have to be in the office. So, I definitely think we will continue to see remote working and flexibility staying in our lives.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
