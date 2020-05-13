Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: The benefits of yoga during a pandemic continued
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura checks Covid-19 compliance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:20
Good News: Woman receives tombstone for her mother over twitter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:45
Teachers union not happy with the department's state of readiness
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 15:52
Mask suppliers prosecuted for exorbitant price hikes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission
Today at 16:20
Car businesses can resume work from 13 May; These are the rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader
Today at 17:11
President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
Restricted car dealing allowed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment with 19% growth in earnings pre COVID-19 adjustments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How to approach complex subjects when the issue is not a lack of information but rather too much of it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Banking Ombud report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a Covid-crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 13 May 2020 9:10 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
View all Business
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19

13 May 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Employment
Job security
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.

Many workers have returned to work during the Level 4 lockdown.

With health and safety prioritised amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, what are some of the other changes and possible challenges that employees have to navigate through this time?

Ray White, standing in for Eusebius McKaiser spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno to find out.

There is a huge responsibility that is imposed on organisations to work out how they keep people safe. Common spaces, we all have lunch rooms, that's where you meet your friends, where you took a break and shared a coffee. Those things can't be done anymore.

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Mental health is definitely at the top of the agenda, people are worried about job safety. Businesses have had to restructure, change and be more innovative. Suddenly your organisation has massive expectations of you even though you feel like you are giving 200%. Now over and above your health and safety you're having to think how can I negotiate staying in my job.

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

We thought that the biggest challenge would be how to get people to stay productive, people have proved to be over and above productive.

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

We may start seeing companies saying you don't have to be here nine to five every single day or three days a week you can work from home and two days a week people have to be in the office. So, I definitely think we will continue to see remote working and flexibility staying in our lives.

Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


13 May 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Employment
Job security
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from Lifestyle

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development

12 May 2020 3:21 PM

Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronasaurusjpg

[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown

10 May 2020 3:42 PM

Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ubuntu Project

Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves

10 May 2020 3:03 PM

The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?

9 May 2020 1:58 PM

Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dmz3etmw0aalu2ijpg

Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

8 May 2020 3:56 PM

The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM

The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bed-pillow-duvet-sex-bedroomjpg

[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

8 May 2020 1:20 PM

Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'

7 May 2020 12:29 PM

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190221emoji1jpg

[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal

6 May 2020 2:52 PM

Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

brain.jpg

[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain

6 May 2020 12:14 PM

Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

Entertainment

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane DA administration racked up R1.9bn in irregular expenditure - Maile

13 May 2020 1:51 PM

Senzo Meyiwa's family no longer trust Cele, police to find his killers

13 May 2020 1:31 PM

Over 80% of Gauteng residents isolated after exposure to COVID-19 now cleared

13 May 2020 1:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA