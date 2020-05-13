Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19
Lesotho has recorded its first positive case of COVID-19.
The ministry of health in the country says it has shipped 597 specimens to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa from testing.
The confirmed case came with a batch of 81 travellers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia.
#Lesotho confirms first case of #COVID_19 after conducting 597 tests— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2020
The case is one of 81 travelers from South Africa and Saudi Arabia @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/qrp9NRLZC6
