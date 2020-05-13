SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance
After reports of a cash flow issue, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Wednesday brief members of Parliament on its annual performance and budget.
RELATED: eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius
Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze to give more insight on the matter.
The SABC have responded to cash flow problems by saying it has not requested any additional funding and it says it will tonight present its 2020/21 corporate plan for the portfolio committee.Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
In its statement the SABC says the pandemic has affected its revenue projections for the fiscal year due to the decline in advertising spend, he reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?
Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.Read More
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng
National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally.Read More
Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19
Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use.Read More
DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures
In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.Read More
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.Read More
Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banksRead More
There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS
National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.Read More
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child
Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police.Read More
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?
South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.Read More
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown
Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes.Read More