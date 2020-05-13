Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee.

After reports of a cash flow issue, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will on Wednesday brief members of Parliament on its annual performance and budget.

RELATED: eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius

Lester Kiewit on the Midday Report chats to EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze to give more insight on the matter.

The SABC have responded to cash flow problems by saying it has not requested any additional funding and it says it will tonight present its 2020/21 corporate plan for the portfolio committee.

Babalo Ndenze, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN

In its statement the SABC says the pandemic has affected its revenue projections for the fiscal year due to the decline in advertising spend, he reports.

Listen below to the full conversation:


