[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Masterclass: The benefits of yoga during a pandemic continued
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 15:10
EWN: Makhura checks Covid-19 compliance
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:20
Good News: Woman receives tombstone for her mother over twitter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 15:45
Teachers union not happy with the department's state of readiness
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 15:52
Mask suppliers prosecuted for exorbitant price hikes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission
Today at 16:20
Car businesses can resume work from 13 May; These are the rules
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader
Today at 17:11
President announces R200bn loan guarantee scheme to help banks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
Restricted car dealing allowed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment with 19% growth in earnings pre COVID-19 adjustments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - How to approach complex subjects when the issue is not a lack of information but rather too much of it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Banking Ombud report
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
Shapeshifter - How a soup kitchen answered to the call in a Covid-crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
Help Confident Teens Maths Tuition continue tutoring by sponsoring a learner 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 12 May 2020 5:28 PM
View all Local
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally. 13 May 2020 8:48 AM
View all Politics
Uhluzo IT to inject prize money into its marketing Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 13 May 2020 9:10 AM
What is a solopreneur - and how can they help your business survive? A South African journalist and author explains the term solopreneur and how their services can mean a win-win situation. 12 May 2020 8:14 PM
The sharpest and the dumbest campaigns of the week Andy Rice, marketing expert, tells us why some mass media campaigns flew and why some failed. 12 May 2020 7:43 PM
View all Business
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

13 May 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
stigma
Coronavirus
COVID-19
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.

As the numbers of COVD-19 cases increase, people are becoming more anxious and fearful which has led to a rise in stigmatisation, says SA Drug Policy operations manager Julie MacDonnel.

She has raised concerns that this may prevent people from seeking the necessary healthcare.

The risk of the stigmatising is that then the people that could potentially be COVID-positive are not willing to disclose their status. They don't want to go for testing because they know that there will then be the contact tracing, they are concerned about how they will be looked at by their community.

Julie MacDonnel, Operations Manager - SA Drug Policy

Click on the link below to hear more...


13 May 2020 1:40 PM
by
Tags:
stigma
Coronavirus
COVID-19

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

13 May 2020 11:56 AM

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150405Icasa-png.PNG

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

13 May 2020 11:36 AM

Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal mining mines energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19

13 May 2020 7:29 AM

Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist

12 May 2020 5:16 PM

Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosajpg

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

12 May 2020 4:38 PM

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zwelsandtonjpg

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

12 May 2020 2:23 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

12 May 2020 12:53 PM

National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'COVID-19 cases don't affect people's happiness, restrictions affect them more'

12 May 2020 11:13 AM

University of Johannesburg wellbeing economist professor Talitha Greyling reflects on what is currently making citizens unhappy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 8:14 AM

South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

Entertainment

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane DA administration racked up R1.9bn in irregular expenditure - Maile

13 May 2020 1:51 PM

Senzo Meyiwa's family no longer trust Cele, police to find his killers

13 May 2020 1:31 PM

Over 80% of Gauteng residents isolated after exposure to COVID-19 now cleared

13 May 2020 1:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA