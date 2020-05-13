[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

As the numbers of COVD-19 cases increase, people are becoming more anxious and fearful which has led to a rise in stigmatisation, says SA Drug Policy operations manager Julie MacDonnel.

She has raised concerns that this may prevent people from seeking the necessary healthcare.

The risk of the stigmatising is that then the people that could potentially be COVID-positive are not willing to disclose their status. They don't want to go for testing because they know that there will then be the contact tracing, they are concerned about how they will be looked at by their community. Julie MacDonnel, Operations Manager - SA Drug Policy

