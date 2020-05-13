'Let your glitter settle'
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush has looked at a concept called 'glitter storms' - a metaphor used to describe occurrences that disturb us, throw us off our game and stress us out.
It’s a concept psychologist Lisa Damour writes about in her book, Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.
Using a snow globe as an example, Bush says one needs to expect that they are not in control even on an ordinary day and should allow the snow to settle.
Imagine you are holding a snow globe or a glitter jar, give it a good shake, open your eyes and what do you see? You see all that glitter or snow in a snow globe starting to drop.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
The message really is, we need to give ourselves time to let our glitter settle. We all experience glitter storms but we don't always give time to the glitter to settle and the key to surviving a glitter storm is to give the glitter time to settle.Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Lifestyle
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19
Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.Read More
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development
Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.Read More
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown
Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.Read More
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves
The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.Read More
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?
Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.Read More
Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'
The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19
The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown
Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.Read More
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'
Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.Read More
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal
Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.Read More