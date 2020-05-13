'Let your glitter settle'

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush has looked at a concept called 'glitter storms' - a metaphor used to describe occurrences that disturb us, throw us off our game and stress us out.

It’s a concept psychologist Lisa Damour writes about in her book, Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.

Using a snow globe as an example, Bush says one needs to expect that they are not in control even on an ordinary day and should allow the snow to settle.

Imagine you are holding a snow globe or a glitter jar, give it a good shake, open your eyes and what do you see? You see all that glitter or snow in a snow globe starting to drop. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The message really is, we need to give ourselves time to let our glitter settle. We all experience glitter storms but we don't always give time to the glitter to settle and the key to surviving a glitter storm is to give the glitter time to settle. Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

