'Let your glitter settle'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy. 13 May 2020 2:56 PM
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'Let your glitter settle'

13 May 2020 3:34 PM
by
Tags:
Stress
glitter storms
Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms.

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush has looked at a concept called 'glitter storms' - a metaphor used to describe occurrences that disturb us, throw us off our game and stress us out.

It’s a concept psychologist Lisa Damour writes about in her book, Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls.

Using a snow globe as an example, Bush says one needs to expect that they are not in control even on an ordinary day and should allow the snow to settle.

Imagine you are holding a snow globe or a glitter jar, give it a good shake, open your eyes and what do you see? You see all that glitter or snow in a snow globe starting to drop.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

The message really is, we need to give ourselves time to let our glitter settle. We all experience glitter storms but we don't always give time to the glitter to settle and the key to surviving a glitter storm is to give the glitter time to settle.

Nikki Bush, Human potential and parenting expert

Click on the link below to hear more....


13 May 2020 3:34 PM
by
Tags:
Stress
glitter storms

More from Lifestyle

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19

13 May 2020 12:48 PM

Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy father cute child baby toddler kid 123rflifestyle 123rf

[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development

12 May 2020 3:21 PM

Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coronasaurusjpg

[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown

10 May 2020 3:42 PM

Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ubuntu Project

Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves

10 May 2020 3:03 PM

The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young woman reading relaxing on hammock holidays 123rflifestyle 123rf

Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself?

9 May 2020 1:58 PM

Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dmz3etmw0aalu2ijpg

Connie Ferguson sets record straight: 'We do not fire people'

8 May 2020 3:56 PM

The Ferguson Films co-owner says actors and actresses come and go, storylines change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DJ Black Coffee

[LISTEN] Black Coffee talks 'SBCNCSLY' and how he is helping combat COVID-19

8 May 2020 3:30 PM

The DJ says he has a two more singles in store for fans before releasing a new album later this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bed-pillow-duvet-sex-bedroomjpg

[LISTEN] What to do if you are single and can't hook up during lockdown

8 May 2020 1:20 PM

Dr Eve focuses on singles and how they are navigating their longing for intimacy and sexuality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sello-maake-ka-ncubejpg

'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition'

7 May 2020 12:29 PM

Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190221emoji1jpg

[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal

6 May 2020 2:52 PM

Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

IDC experiencing pressure on balance sheet, MPs told

13 May 2020 6:49 PM

SAA's BRPs move to appeal court ruling halting retrenchments

13 May 2020 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA