Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy. 13 May 2020 2:56 PM
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

13 May 2020 2:56 PM
by
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19
Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night at 8:30pm.

According to the Presidency, his address will focus on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.


school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

13 May 2020 4:39 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs.

Ramaphosa

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address right here as it happens.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

13 May 2020 1:40 PM

SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

13 May 2020 11:56 AM

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.

150405Icasa-png.PNG

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

13 May 2020 11:36 AM

Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.

Coal mining mines energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19

13 May 2020 7:29 AM

Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist

12 May 2020 5:16 PM

Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown.

cyril-ramaphosajpg

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

12 May 2020 4:38 PM

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.

zwelsandtonjpg

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases

12 May 2020 2:23 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

IDC experiencing pressure on balance sheet, MPs told

13 May 2020 6:49 PM

SAA's BRPs move to appeal court ruling halting retrenchments

13 May 2020 6:08 PM

