President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night at 8:30pm.
According to the Presidency, his address will focus on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
