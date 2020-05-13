[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Ramaphosa is to speak about ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
President Ramaphosa is to speak about ongoing measures to manage the spread of Covid-19 through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.
The address follows several meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council amid growing calls to loosen the lockdown to save, possibly, millions of jobs.
TO : ALL MEDIA/NEWS EDITORS— Khusela Diko🇿🇦 (@KhuselaS) May 13, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h30 this evening, Wednesday 13 May 2020, on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the #CoronavirusInSA through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy pic.twitter.com/xvbklyy1ar
Here is the President’s address live when it happens, right below this sentence:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
