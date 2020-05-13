Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held consultation meetings with teachers unions around the opening of schools.
The unions have indicated they would like for a single national calendar and do not support the call for schools reopening using a phased-in approach.
Clement Manyathela speaks to the National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel about the department's plan.
RELATED: KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans
The department, by the minister's own presentation, is far from ready.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation
Seven out of the nine provinces showed to not have met even the starting blocks because PPEs had not been ordered or delivered.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation
We have asked for special dispensation to allow for teachers to travel. We also need a system for teachers who live on the border of provinces to be able to travel.Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address right here as it happens.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.Read More
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic
SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.Read More
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19
In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.Read More
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?
Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.Read More
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?
Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.Read More
Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19
Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use.Read More
'A lockdown is not a magic bullet,' says infectious disease specialist
Wits Professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi gives his take on the COVID-19 lockdown.Read More
Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst
Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.Read More
UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350.Read More