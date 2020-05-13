Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga held consultation meetings with teachers unions around the opening of schools.

The unions have indicated they would like for a single national calendar and do not support the call for schools reopening using a phased-in approach.

Clement Manyathela speaks to the National Professional Teachers Organisation (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel about the department's plan.

The department, by the minister's own presentation, is far from ready. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

Seven out of the nine provinces showed to not have met even the starting blocks because PPEs had not been ordered or delivered. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

We have asked for special dispensation to allow for teachers to travel. We also need a system for teachers who live on the border of provinces to be able to travel. Basil Manuel, Executive director - National Professional Teachers Organisation

