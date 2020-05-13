Two major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution
The Competition Commission has referred two major face mask suppliers to the Competition Tribunal for allegedly charging exorbitant prices for the masks.
Sicuro Safety and Hennox Supplies have been charged with the contravention of Section 8(1)(a) the Competition Act, read with Regulation 4 of the Consumer Protection Regulations.
The Commission maintains that the companies pricing was a direct reaction to COVID-19.
Press Release: Major suppliers of #facemasks prosecuted for exorbitant #price increases pic.twitter.com/l1qtMrWUQy— CompComSA (@CompComSA) May 12, 2020
Competition Commission deputy commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu says they have called for a penalty.
What we have done now before the tribunal is to plead for the conduct to stop legally and for there to be penalties.Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy commissioner - Competition Commission
What we do in terms of the competition act is seek a penalty which is a maximum of 10 percent of each of these companies turn over. If the tribunal agrees with our findings as the competition commission, penalties here will be stiff.Hardin Ratshisusu, Deputy commissioner - Competition Commission
