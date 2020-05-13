Streaming issues? Report here
Late Night Talk
Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls

13 May 2020 3:42 PM
by
Blue Bulls
Gio Aplon
Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the World Cup-winning coach.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls have confirmed the signing of Springbok utility back Gio Aplon.

He will join the team from June or as soon as he is able to travel back to South Africa, the Bulls confirmed in a statement released on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old had a long and illustrious career in Cape Town, lifting the Currie Cup in 2012 with Western Province.

In 2014, he moved to French Top 14 club, Grenoble, where he scored 82 points in 62 appearances.

After three years in France, he made the move to Japan where he played over 20 games for the Toyota Verblitz.

Aplon linked up with current Bulls director of rugby Jake White during his time in Asia and has been lured to Pretoria by the World Cup-winning coach.

“The Vodacom Bulls have always been a formidable force in the rugby world. I have always had a great deal of respect for the brand and what it has achieved, and I am truly looking forward to running out at Loftus. Coach Jake has an amazing vision and plan for the team, and I am just honoured that he wants me as part of it. I look forward to making the Bulls family proud”, he said.

Aplon joins the likes of Duane Vermeulen and Marcel van der Merwe as another high profile acquisition since White joined the franchise.


This article first appeared on EWN : Gio Aplon becomes latest Springbok to join Bulls


