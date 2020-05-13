President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech - what can be expected?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs. 13 May 2020 4:39 PM
Two major face mask suppliers referred to Competition Tribunal for prosecution The Competition Commission maintains that the companies pricing was a direct reaction to COVID-19. 13 May 2020 4:18 PM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech - what can be expected?

13 May 2020 6:58 PM
by
Tags:
Economy
Lockdown
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Lockdown level 3? If so, what difference will it make?

The nation is once again waiting with bated breath for the President's address tonight.

Are we in a position to move to stage 3 of the lockdown?

On the line to The Money Show are Lumkile Mondi, from the University of the Witwatersrand - and Dr Adrian Saville, CEO at Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at GIBS.

I expect him to say we're moving to stage 3, and maybe stage 2 by the end of August. Many of them (my students) are ready to work with this stage to ensure they put all the risk management processes in place - and really looking at getting back to how it used to be. People are ready to implement and get back to business. The economy is not ticking and it is not going to, unless we open up today.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science - Wits

This is what's known as nudge theory - the nudge unit was set up to prod people in certain directions and discourage them from doing other things. There are places where we could fairly easily put in incentives and you would get the economy back into behaviour that you wanted and have in consequence employment, tax revenue etc. The problem with nudge units and incentives is that they can be gamed. Regulations run the risk of contorting the economy - a dysfunctional economic structure - high rate of tax evasion, a big cash economy that runs parallel to the formal economy... Putting incentives in place might get you some near-term response that go in the direction that you want - my bigger worry is the entire machine is broken. And instead of stepping away we have stepped further in and trying to fine-tune a machine that is firing on wrong cylinders.

Dr Adrian Saville - economist

Listen to the entire discussion below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


