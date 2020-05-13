Streaming issues? Report here
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look

13 May 2020 8:00 PM
by
Tags:
Banking
Banking ombudsman
Wendy Knowler
Lockdown
banking report
The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received?

The banking ombuds report has been released.

How many complaints were received and in how many cases was the ruling in favour of the consumer?

A total of 6472 cases were formally opened last year and in only 28 per cent of those cases did the ombuds office rule in favour of the consumer. They did caution that it is in keeping with global benchmarks. Many of the cases were settled with the consumer.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Internet banking topped the list of complaints that customers are sending through. A big trend was also credit card fraud. ATM complaints were in number three position. For me the most interesting part of the report is the case studies.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Banking/banks/passwords, PIN numbers. Picture: pixabay.com

Listen to the full interview below for more detail on the type of complaints and the case studies.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.


