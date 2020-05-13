Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment
Taxi financier Transaction Capital has opted not to pay an interim dividend and has written down its businesses by about R190m as it braces for the effect from Covid-19.
I think what's very important from our perspective is that our business models are absolutely valid and more relevant in a post-corona than a pre-corona environment. We see our clients needing more support from us because of the disruption to their centres. We've tried to take a forward look ...over the next six months and see what the negative will be and hopefully allowing us in 2021 back on a growth trajectory.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital Limited
Our call centres are all closed at the moment. What we have done and I'm personally very proud about this, is we've enabled our staff by offering continued employment in the form of a work-from-home environment solution. Where we are today is we have 1200 call centre agents working from home with absolute access to the technology they require.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital Limited
Listen to the interview below.
