Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link, follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

The Hound Bistro needs your assistance.

Owner Mark Gory shares more about the restaurant.

We specialise in hearty meals and very high quality food. Mark Gory, Owner - The Hound Bistro

Speaking on the impact of the lockdown on his business, he says the losses are mounting and banks have not been helpful.

We opened on the first of May for deliveries but restaurant food doesn't always translate well to delivery food, there is quite a difference in the whole experience, so it is not ideal for us and we consequently have a lot of our staff without any kind of income because only some are locals and registered for UIF. Mark Gory, Owner - The Hound Bistro

I am kind of going: 'Must we just close down?' Mark Gory, Owner - The Hound Bistro

South Africa has a wobbly economy and this is a pretty heavy blow for all of us. Mark Gory, Owner - The Hound Bistro

Click on the link below to hear more...