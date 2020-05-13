Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Here is how you can help keep Hound Bistro open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 13 May 2020 5:07 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy. 13 May 2020 2:56 PM
[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19. 13 May 2020 1:40 PM
View all Local
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM
What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic? Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go. 13 May 2020 11:56 AM
View all Politics
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM
Transaction Capital delivers robust performance in turbulent environment Transaction Capital delivers a robust performance in a turbulent environment with 19 per cent growth in earnings. 13 May 2020 7:28 PM
How to know which numbers to track for Covid-19 Is understanding the numbers in a pandemic a puzzle or a mystery? 13 May 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
#ExtraTime with TSA Director of Tennis Jeff Coetzee In the latest instalment of Extra Time, we take a deeper look into tennis in South Africa. We speak to former SA doubles star Jeff... 13 May 2020 3:32 PM
Task team to plot return to football in SA The main area of focus for the proposal had to deal with the health and safety of the players and when it is safe resume the games... 13 May 2020 10:26 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August

13 May 2020 5:39 PM
by
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
The People's Dialogue
party launch
The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

Former Johannesburg mayor and The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba will officially launch his new party in August, with plans to contest next year's local government elections.

Mashaba has been holding dialogues through his nongovernment organisation (NGO) and has provided a report back on the issues raised.

He shared some of these insights with Clement Manyathela on the Afternoon Drive.

People of South Africa have made it abundantly clear that they want a political party that can topologically drive a nonracial society, drive a free market economy where we can see less of government involvement in the economy, they are looking for social justice.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

The People's Dialogue, we will keep it as an NGO, as our think-tank that is going to assist us to ensure that our party always responds to the will of the people.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

Sharing more about his election plans, Mashaba says he has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

He is also gunning for the position of Johannesburg mayor.

In these three metros, without any doubt, we are going to be contesting them. We believe very strongly that we have got a very good chance of winning these three metros.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

I am one of the first to say that I am making myself available to really be the mayoral candidate for the party in Johannesburg. However, I am not really guaranteed the position. Obviously, we might end up with two or three candidates.

Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue

Click on the link below to hear more...


13 May 2020 5:39 PM
by
Tags:
Herman Mashaba
The People's Dialogue
party launch

More from Politics

sabc-office-parkjpg

SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance

13 May 2020 12:43 PM

EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

13 May 2020 11:56 AM

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electricity load shedding power outages 123rfpolitics 123rf

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

13 May 2020 8:48 AM

National spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says this it is not load shedding, it is for areas that have connected illegally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal mining mines energy power Eskom 123rfbusiness 123rfpolitics 123rf

Mines urged to use new proposed safety guidelines to mitigate against COVID-19

13 May 2020 7:29 AM

Mineral Council occupational health head Dr Thuthula Balfour says this is a comprehensive document that all mines need to use.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-wayde-v-niekerk-edjpg

DA wants non-contact pro sports to resume under strict health measures

12 May 2020 5:15 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the party said that 'the call comes in light of the minister’s refusal to reopen the application period for athletes and artists to access the Department’s Arts and Sports Sector Relief Fund'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cyril-ramaphosajpg

Government is not sharing enough information and there is an outcry - analyst

12 May 2020 4:38 PM

Political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga gives analysis on how the government is handling the lockdown at Level 4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jeppe evictions

Organisations urge more people to join rent strikes amidst COVID-19 lockdown

12 May 2020 1:34 PM

Housing Assembly member Kashiefa Achmat says government must intervene and deal with banks

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surfers-corner-police-arrest-protester-muizenberg-image-murray-williamspng

There have been continuous infringements on Level 4 and that is worrying - SAPS

12 May 2020 12:53 PM

National spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says he expected more compliance at this level of lockdown but that is not the case.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

screen-shot-2020-05-12-at-85536-ampng

[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child

12 May 2020 8:57 AM

Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen?

12 May 2020 8:14 AM

South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH at 20.30] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

Local

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

Politics

Eskom set to implement electricity restrictions in high density areas in Gauteng

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus may never go away: WHO

13 May 2020 8:11 PM

IDC experiencing pressure on balance sheet, MPs told

13 May 2020 6:49 PM

SAA's BRPs move to appeal court ruling halting retrenchments

13 May 2020 6:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA