Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August
Former Johannesburg mayor and The People's Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba will officially launch his new party in August, with plans to contest next year's local government elections.
Mashaba has been holding dialogues through his nongovernment organisation (NGO) and has provided a report back on the issues raised.
He shared some of these insights with Clement Manyathela on the Afternoon Drive.
People of South Africa have made it abundantly clear that they want a political party that can topologically drive a nonracial society, drive a free market economy where we can see less of government involvement in the economy, they are looking for social justice.Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue
The People's Dialogue, we will keep it as an NGO, as our think-tank that is going to assist us to ensure that our party always responds to the will of the people.Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue
Sharing more about his election plans, Mashaba says he has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.
He is also gunning for the position of Johannesburg mayor.
In these three metros, without any doubt, we are going to be contesting them. We believe very strongly that we have got a very good chance of winning these three metros.Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue
I am one of the first to say that I am making myself available to really be the mayoral candidate for the party in Johannesburg. However, I am not really guaranteed the position. Obviously, we might end up with two or three candidates.Herman Mashaba, Founder - The People's Dialogue
