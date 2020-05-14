Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots

Gauteng premier David Makhura and Health MEC Bandile Masuku on Wednesday visited the Crossing Mall in Soshanguve to assess compliance with the Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Makhura said it was important for customers and staff members to maintain social distancing and at all times use marks while noting that the City of Tshwane township is emerging as one of the COVID-19 hotspots.

Africa Melane speaks to Masuku about the different visits to different malls.

We have been tracing contacts and those individuals who are infected hence our testing has always been localised. We are seeing that there is a shift in the number of contacts and infections going into the townships and we are worried our own shopping malls who would be a problem going forward. Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department

Soshanguve, Ivory Park, Lenasia, Orange Farm and some parts of Dobsonville have been identified as possible areas of concern, he says.

We are going to be localising these areas and we will be doing a lot of testing and screening in those areas using shopping centres as our platforms as people use those places for shopping. Bandile Masuku, MEC - Gauteng Health Department

Listen below to the full conversation: