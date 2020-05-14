Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said that government would begin consultations with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that most of the country be placed at Level 3 at the end of May.
However, he said parts of the country with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections remain at Level 4.
Ramaphosa said the government will introduce new regulations in the coming days to relax Level 4 restrictions around issues such businesses, exercise and e-commerce.
South Africa’s biggest business grouping has urged the government to accelerate its phased approach to restarting the economy.
Business for South Africa economic workgroup head Martin Kingston joins Africa Melane to give his reaction on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Wednesday night.
Ramaphosa's speech was expected as the reality is that the infection rate is increasing significantly particularly in certain parts of the country. We are a long way from the end of the surge in the end of August or the beginning of September which is currently predicted. We have indeed called for the economy to be opened up as quickly as possible on a very responsible basis.Martin Kingston, Economic workgroup head - Business for South Africa
He says he believes that there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 and his organisation is working with the government to see if that can be achieved.
Listen below to the full conversation:
