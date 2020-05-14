Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:27
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde calls for province to be moved to level 3 asap
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:41
Minister Mbalula in Soweto, checking adherence to transport regulations
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Police at South African Government
Today at 12:45
Abathembu Royal Family responds to leaked DNA letter
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Matthew Mpahlwa
Today at 12:52
DA gives update on its court action against lockdown regulations
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
John Steenhuisen - Leader of the opposition in Parliament at ...
Today at 12:56
Zimbabwean embassy assists nationals in repatriations from South Africa
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Ambassador David Hamadziripi - Head of Mission at Zimbabwean Embassy
Today at 15:20
Edelman Trust Barometer
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa
Today at 15:53
Joburg children's mission anticipates increase in abandoned babies
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nadene Grabham
Today at 16:10
South Africa’s government plans to further ease a nationwide lockdown to re- open the economy
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
SA directors win WHO award for short film about sleeping sickness
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Colwyn Thomas
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Altron releases results saying it wants to preserve cash amidst Covid-19 uncertainty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Paul Nugent - Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh
Today at 19:18
SKYPE : Personal Finance Feature: retirement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Small Business Focus: DigitiseMyBusiness - Digitising an Interior Design Studio Service
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Nicola Orpan - Owner at Bone Interior Design Studio

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations' Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic. 14 May 2020 11:28 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus. 14 May 2020 8:54 AM

Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open. 14 May 2020 7:43 AM
Herman Mashaba to officially launch his political party in August The former Johannesburg mayor has set his sights on Gauteng's three metros - Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. 13 May 2020 5:39 PM
SABC to brief MPs on its annual budget and perfomance EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives an update on what will be discuss at that parliamentary portfolio committee. 13 May 2020 12:43 PM

'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations' Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic. 14 May 2020 11:28 AM
Bassalt Contracting to use prize money to create awareness about new services Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 14 May 2020 9:10 AM
The banking report is out - our Consumer Ninja takes a look The annual banking ombuds report has been released. Were they good, were they bad; how many complaints have been received? 13 May 2020 8:00 PM

'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
[LISTEN] The impact of music in early childhood development Tshego Modisane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, spoke to early childhood development specialist Gill Naeser to find out. 12 May 2020 3:21 PM

2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM

[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers? Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content. 13 May 2020 11:36 AM
[WATCH] Is this the best way to seal a cereal box? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 May 2020 8:17 AM

UPDATE: South Africa records almost 700 new COVID-19 cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Tuesday that the total number of confirmed cases was 11,350. 12 May 2020 2:23 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM




Economy needs to be opened quickly but responsibly - Business for South Africa

Economic workgroup head Martin Kingston says there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 for businesses to open.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said that government would begin consultations with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that most of the country be placed at Level 3 at the end of May.

However, he said parts of the country with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections remain at Level 4.

Ramaphosa said the government will introduce new regulations in the coming days to relax Level 4 restrictions around issues such businesses, exercise and e-commerce.

RELATED: Govt eyes consultations to ease lockdown to level 3 at end of May

South Africa’s biggest business grouping has urged the government to accelerate its phased approach to restarting the economy.

Business for South Africa economic workgroup head Martin Kingston joins Africa Melane to give his reaction on President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa's speech was expected as the reality is that the infection rate is increasing significantly particularly in certain parts of the country. We are a long way from the end of the surge in the end of August or the beginning of September which is currently predicted. We have indeed called for the economy to be opened up as quickly as possible on a very responsible basis.

Martin Kingston, Economic workgroup head - Business for South Africa

He says he believes that there is scope for greater clarification within Level 4 and his organisation is working with the government to see if that can be achieved.

Listen below to the full conversation:


office-desk-work-space-workplace-employee-Covid-19-safety-disinfectant-123rf

'Every 2 out of 5 workplaces do comply with COVID-19 safety regulations'

14 May 2020 11:28 AM

Department of Employment and Labour Inspector-general Aggy Moila reflects on the compliance of workplaces during the pandemic.

200513 Ramaphosa3

'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller

14 May 2020 11:01 AM

702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night.

Coronavirus

Gauteng Health to increase screening in townships emerging as COVID-19 hotspots

14 May 2020 8:54 AM

MEC Bandile Masuku says the department will use malls in townships to fight the virus.

school-classroom-class-desk-education-learning-pupils-teachers-teaching-123rf

Basic Education Department far from ready to reopen schools - teachers union

13 May 2020 4:39 PM

Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says only two provinces had started making arrangements to acquire PPEs.

Ramaphosa

[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a restless nation

13 May 2020 3:20 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address, right here, as it happens.

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight

13 May 2020 2:56 PM

Ramaphosa will focus on SA's ongoing measures to manage the spread of COVID-19 through implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] The consequence of stigma during the COVID-19 pandemic

13 May 2020 1:40 PM

SA Drug Policy's operations manager Julie MacDonnel speaks on some of the concerns around the stigma associated with COVID-19.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19

13 May 2020 1:19 PM

In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing.

online-learning-internet-notes-training-remote-working-internet-laptop-123rf

What does the law say about retrenchments during COVID-19 pandemic?

13 May 2020 11:56 AM

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni explains the legalities that go into a company letting their employees go.

150405Icasa-png.PNG

[LISTEN] Will Icasa's local content exemption spell doom for local producers?

13 May 2020 11:36 AM

Independent Producers Organisation co-chairperson Nimrod Geva says Icasa should have asked producers if they can deliver content.

