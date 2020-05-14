[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour chocking on steak

Social media is talking after a video of a women perfoming the heimlich maneuver on her neighbour who was choking on a piece of steak goes viral.

Watch the video below:

"You saved my life."



A Florida woman performed the Heimlich maneuver on a neighbor who ran across the street and banged on her door after choking on a piece of steak.⁣ A home security camera captured the entire incident. https://t.co/O18L5En69T pic.twitter.com/R2oL8FsBNl — ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2020

