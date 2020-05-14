[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak
Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour chocking on steak
Social media is talking after a video of a women perfoming the heimlich maneuver on her neighbour who was choking on a piece of steak goes viral.
Watch the video below:
"You saved my life."— ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2020
A Florida woman performed the Heimlich maneuver on a neighbor who ran across the street and banged on her door after choking on a piece of steak. A home security camera captured the entire incident. https://t.co/O18L5En69T pic.twitter.com/R2oL8FsBNl
